Previous
Wild horses #2 by ziggy77
Photo 1180

Wild horses #2

I was so pleased hubby decided to take the scenic route after shopping in town, and go over the Sychnant Pass.

Must have been quiet chilly up on the mountain today, as here they were the (well several of them I think their are about 300 wild horses up the mountain).These all Seemed to me, in foal
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I’m smiling… beautiful capture such a special scene. Love it…
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact