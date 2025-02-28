Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1184
Bubbles and flowers~~~~~~GIF
Have a lovely weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
6
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4818
photos
291
followers
178
following
324% complete
View this month »
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
Latest from all albums
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
1182
1183
1184
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
#2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
gif
Diana
ace
How gorgeous Jo, reminds me of the song "I'm forever blowing bubbles" ;-)
February 28th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful GIF - fav!
Ian
February 28th, 2025
KWind
ace
Pretty!!
February 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
February 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful!
February 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful ! fav
February 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian