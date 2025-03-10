Previous
Senetti~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1192

Senetti~~~~~

10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely red tones!
March 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very attractive
March 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful soft reds and patterns ! fav
March 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
love this one
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact