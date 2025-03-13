Previous
Ivy Leaves~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1195

Ivy Leaves~~~~~

13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful lighting
March 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely details and light.
March 13th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful
March 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact