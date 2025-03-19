Previous
Next
Lesser Celandine~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1201

Lesser Celandine~~~~~

Wild flower lesser Celandine, A source of early pollen and nectar, as well as being quite pretty.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc Trying to catch up
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful blooms.
March 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact