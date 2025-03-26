Sign up
Previous
Photo 1208
Celandine~~~~~
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4868
photos
291
followers
180
following
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
2967
1204
2968
1205
1206
2969
1207
1208
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th March 2025 11:34am
Tags
wildflower
,
celandine
,
l-lines
Mags
ace
Gorgeous!
March 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb ! such lovely capture with the softness in the background ! fav
March 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very pretty…perfect
March 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2025
