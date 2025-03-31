Sign up
Photo 1213
Red Carnation~~~~~
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
4
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4878
photos
291
followers
180
following
332% complete
View this month »
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Latest from all albums
1209
2972
2973
1210
1211
1212
2974
1213
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
31st March 2025 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 31st, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful. This reminds me of the petals on one of my favourite red peonies with the ruffled edges and the lighter and darker veins of red.
March 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
March 31st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely close-up
March 31st, 2025
