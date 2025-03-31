Previous
Red Carnation~~~~~ by ziggy77
Red Carnation~~~~~

31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 31st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful. This reminds me of the petals on one of my favourite red peonies with the ruffled edges and the lighter and darker veins of red.
March 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous !
March 31st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely close-up
March 31st, 2025  
