Photo 1215
Pink African daisy~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
pink
sooc
african-daisy
Diana
gorgeous capture and softness.
April 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
This is so pretty.
April 5th, 2025
Lesley
Simply perfect
April 5th, 2025
vaidas
Nice
April 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 5th, 2025
