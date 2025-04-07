Sign up
Previous
Photo 1216
After the hose~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
4
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4888
photos
291
followers
181
following
333% complete
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
2977
2978
2979
2980
1214
1215
2981
1216
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
daisy
,
sooc
,
african
,
waterdrops
,
garden-hose
Renee Salamon
ace
Hose drops are lovely
April 7th, 2025
Karen
ace
Beautiful simplicity - so lovely!
April 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
April 7th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
April 7th, 2025
