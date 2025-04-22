Previous
African daisy n Bud~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1217

African daisy n Bud~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...


Nice shot with super focus.
April 22nd, 2025  
Wonderful dof and colours, such dainty looking petals..
April 22nd, 2025  
Gorgeous focus and composition
April 22nd, 2025  
