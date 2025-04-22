Sign up
Previous
Photo 1217
African daisy n Bud~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
bud
,
sooc
,
african-daisy
Karen
ace
Nice shot with super focus.
April 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful dof and colours, such dainty looking petals..
April 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous focus and composition
April 22nd, 2025
