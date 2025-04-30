Sign up
Previous
Photo 1219
Hellebore~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hellebore
,
slight-brighten
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful flower, such fabulous soft tones.
April 30th, 2025
