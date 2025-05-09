Previous
Sky from our drive tonight~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1216

Sky from our drive tonight~~~~~

Looking across the Menai Straits , towards Anglesey and Penmon Lighthouse with Puffin Island on the right.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
9th May 2025 9th May 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's stunnjng
May 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
May 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot
May 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful!
May 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact