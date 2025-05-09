Sign up
Previous
Photo 1216
Sky from our drive tonight~~~~~
Looking across the Menai Straits , towards Anglesey and Penmon Lighthouse with Puffin Island on the right.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
9th May 2025
9th May 25
5
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sooc
,
tonight
JackieR
ace
That's stunnjng
May 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous
May 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot
May 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful!
May 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
May 9th, 2025
