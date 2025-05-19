Sign up
Previous
Photo 1220
Floating Lily with waterdrop~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
19th May 2025
19th May 25
9
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Lis Lapthorn
Super capture.
May 19th, 2025
John Falconer
Well spotted.
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
Soo beautiful
May 19th, 2025
Mags
What timing! Beautiful shot.
May 19th, 2025
Hazel
Elegant and so pretty, Jo!
May 19th, 2025
Barb
Gorgeous!
May 19th, 2025
Wylie
Gorgeous
May 19th, 2025
Diana
Ever so beautiful!
May 19th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
Lovely!
May 19th, 2025
