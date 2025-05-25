Sign up
Previous
Photo 1221
Hellebore duo~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th May 2025
25th May 25
4
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4941
photos
294
followers
206
following
334% complete
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
1220
1221
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
sooc
,
hellebore
,
due
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
May 25th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Delightfully delicate
May 25th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Delicate is the first word I thought of also. Beautiful capture.
May 25th, 2025
Karen
ace
Superb capture.
May 25th, 2025
