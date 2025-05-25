Previous
Hellebore duo~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1221

Hellebore duo~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th May 2025 25th May 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
gloria jones
Lovely
May 25th, 2025  
Liz Gooster
Delightfully delicate
May 25th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Delicate is the first word I thought of also. Beautiful capture.
May 25th, 2025  
Karen
Superb capture.
May 25th, 2025  
