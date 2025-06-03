Previous
Lone Leaf~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1220

Lone Leaf~~~~

3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful focus, colours and dof.
June 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful… hanging just for you
June 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful minimalism
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact