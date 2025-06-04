Sign up
Previous
Photo 1221
floating lily~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
5
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4949
photos
296
followers
205
following
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
1220
1221
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Tags
reflection
,
lily
,
puddle
,
sooc
Jo
ace
So beautiful
June 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful…
June 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That is so lovely!
June 4th, 2025
Maxine Lathbury
ace
Very beautiful
June 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture
June 4th, 2025
