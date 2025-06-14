Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1220
Dianthus drifting~~~~
Hope you are enjoying your weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4957
photos
293
followers
204
following
334% complete
View this month »
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Latest from all albums
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
1220
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dianthus
,
drifting
,
wc-bf
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
June 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love this one, Jo! Beautiful editing!
June 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and painterly ! fav
June 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close