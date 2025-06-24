Sign up
Previous
Photo 1221
Adrift~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
droplets
,
sooc
,
adrift
,
wildflowers/weeds
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely. Dreamy really.
June 24th, 2025
