Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1221
Floating lily and reflection~~~~~~
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4973
photos
292
followers
206
following
334% complete
View this month »
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Latest from all albums
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
1220
1221
1222
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
lily
,
sooc
,
floating
Lou Ann
ace
How beautiful! It gloats off the page, great pov.
June 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Reflections of beauty… super shot
June 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and tones.
June 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close