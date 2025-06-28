Previous
Stages of the lantern Flower~~~~ by ziggy77
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Pretty photo! I'm not familiar with this plant!
June 30th, 2025  
@bjywamer thank you Babs, proper name is 'Crinodendron hookerianum'|Chile lantern tree. I have posted a link if you wish to see more, they are beautiful in flower.

https://images.app.goo.gl/TyiBCmvbDcczihLQ8

June 30th, 2025  
