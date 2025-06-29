Sign up
Previous
Photo 1221
Egret~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. large crop only
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
2
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4972
photos
292
followers
206
following
334% complete
View this month »
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
Latest from all albums
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
1220
1221
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lge-crop-only
Mags
Got one! Amazing shot.
June 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Nice angle
June 29th, 2025
