Previous
Cosmos and bokeh~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1222

Cosmos and bokeh~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful
July 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
So delightful with the bokeh!
July 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful bokeh
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact