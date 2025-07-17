Previous
Poppy~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1221

Poppy~~~~~

17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
So pretty
July 17th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Did you drop it into a glass of champagne? Fabulous image 🥰
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact