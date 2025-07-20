Sign up
Photo 1221
Cosmos n hoverfly~~~~
Filler no need to comment:
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
sooc
,
cosmos
,
hoverfly
Diana
Great selective focus.
July 23rd, 2025
