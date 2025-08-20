Previous
Flowers Spent~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1223

Flowers Spent~~~~~

The petals have fallen from several stems.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc

20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful in their demise , a lovely composition ! fav
August 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely selective focus and dof.
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact