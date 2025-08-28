Sign up
Previous
Photo 1222
Painted lady~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
9
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
sooc
lady
painted
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
August 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Another beauty!
August 28th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful! The butterfly is so clear!
August 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
August 28th, 2025
Jon Lip
Nice pic - sharp as a tack!
August 28th, 2025
Sue Schaar
Beautiful butterfly
August 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
August 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and colours.
August 28th, 2025
wendy frost
A great close up and capture
August 28th, 2025
