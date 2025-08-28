Previous
Painted lady~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1222

Painted lady~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely
August 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Another beauty!
August 28th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Beautiful! The butterfly is so clear!
August 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
August 28th, 2025  
Jon Lip
Nice pic - sharp as a tack!
August 28th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
Beautiful butterfly
August 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
August 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and colours.
August 28th, 2025  
wendy frost
A great close up and capture
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact