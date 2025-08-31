Sign up
Photo 1224
Painted Lady butterfly~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
crop
,
f3
,
painted-lady-butterfly
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely close up capture.
September 1st, 2025
Agnes
ace
So Beautiful
September 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
So pretty!
September 1st, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful capture of this lady!!
September 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
September 1st, 2025
