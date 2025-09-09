Sign up
Previous
Photo 1223
Ladybird on its travels~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
converted-to-bw
Beverley
Wow this is really cool…
September 9th, 2025
Lin
Beautiful.
September 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Cool looking image.
September 9th, 2025
