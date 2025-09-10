Previous
View from end of garden~~~ by ziggy77
View from end of garden~~~

Taken a bit ago, (using an IR circular filter attached to lens) and converted from pink to BW today. My interest piqued again, although a bit late in the year, seeing Autumn is upon us, and I believe the summer months are better. Hey ho!
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful. Makes me think about winter.
September 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful sepia-toned image.
September 10th, 2025  
