Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1224
View from end of garden~~~
Taken a bit ago, (using an IR circular filter attached to lens) and converted from pink to BW today. My interest piqued again, although a bit late in the year, seeing Autumn is upon us, and I believe the summer months are better. Hey ho!
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5047
photos
300
followers
224
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Latest from all albums
3128
3129
3130
1222
3131
1223
3132
1224
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
using-an-ir-circular-filter
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful. Makes me think about winter.
September 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful sepia-toned image.
September 10th, 2025
