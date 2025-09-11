Previous
Ripening rosehips~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1224

Ripening rosehips~~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
They remind me of olives… nice shot. Nice to see the green & red process of ripening.
September 11th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Lovely dof
September 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great capture
September 11th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
I just learned about rose hips last month! Nice shot!
September 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up.
September 11th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely close up.
September 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great closeup!
September 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact