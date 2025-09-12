Sign up
Previous
Photo 1225
Geranium~~~~~~
Enjoy your weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
sooc
,
geranium
,
shoot-through-technique
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and tones.
September 12th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
September 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
September 12th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful light
September 12th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely.
September 12th, 2025
