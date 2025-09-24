Sign up
Previous
Photo 1223
Wasp~~~~
Taken a couple of days ago.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
2
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5060
photos
300
followers
224
following
335% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st September 2025 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
wasp
Mags
ace
Very cool capture with the patterns on its back!
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Clever beautiful wasp
September 24th, 2025
