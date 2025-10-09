Sign up
Photo 1226
Frozen Hydrangeas
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
ice
water
slight-brighten-only
frozen-hydrangea
Beverley
Wow!!! Super cool 🤣
October 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty.
October 9th, 2025
