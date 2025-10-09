Previous
Frozen Hydrangeas by ziggy77
Photo 1226

Frozen Hydrangeas

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow!!! Super cool 🤣
October 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact