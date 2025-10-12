Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1227
Fungi on a tree trunk~~~~
Just liked the composition.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5079
photos
301
followers
230
following
336% complete
View this month »
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Latest from all albums
3158
1224
1225
3159
1226
3160
3161
1227
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th October 2025 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trunk
,
sooc
,
fungi
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close