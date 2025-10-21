Sign up
Previous
Photo 1225
Dianthus and helicopter seeds~~~~
Taken over a week ago and forgot to post.
Sycamore seeds and Dianthus frozen in ice.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
3
1
Tags
sooc
,
dianthus
,
helicopter-seeds
,
sycamore-seeds
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
October 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
So pretty
October 21st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A pretty image.
October 21st, 2025
