Two spot ladybird~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1226

Two spot ladybird~~~~~

Taken on the 18/10/2025. Not a lot of time for taking photos as the moment. Seems to be lots of ladybirds around. This one with just two spots.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Mags
Soft and lovely.
October 22nd, 2025  
Diana
Lovely shot and tones.
October 22nd, 2025  
