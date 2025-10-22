Sign up
Previous
Photo 1226
Two spot ladybird~~~~~
Taken on the 18/10/2025. Not a lot of time for taking photos as the moment. Seems to be lots of ladybirds around. This one with just two spots.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
2
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th October 2025 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
ladybird
,
african-daisy.
Mags
ace
Soft and lovely.
October 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and tones.
October 22nd, 2025
