Previous
Photo 1225
Cosmos flowing~~~~~
A lovely weekend to you all.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cosmos
Diana
ace
A wonderful creation and stunnning on black Jo! Have a good weekend too.
October 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
That is amazing!
October 31st, 2025
Hazel
ace
They are flowing so wonderfully - chocolate cosmos perhaps?!
October 31st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
just popped outside to see, no chocolate scent, (which would have been nice) plant label just states cosmos.
October 31st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
October 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 31st, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful!
Ian
October 31st, 2025
