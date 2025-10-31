Previous
Cosmos flowing~~~~~ by ziggy77
Cosmos flowing~~~~~

A lovely weekend to you all.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Diana ace
A wonderful creation and stunnning on black Jo! Have a good weekend too.
October 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
That is amazing!
October 31st, 2025  
Hazel ace
They are flowing so wonderfully - chocolate cosmos perhaps?!
October 31st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
@quietpurplehaze21 just popped outside to see, no chocolate scent, (which would have been nice) plant label just states cosmos.
October 31st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
October 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 31st, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful!

Ian
October 31st, 2025  
