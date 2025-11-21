Previous
Whisper of pink fuschia~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1224

Whisper of pink fuschia~~~~

Enjoy your weekend.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.sooc

21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
I love your title for this shot, Jo! It's perfect with your focus on that bit of pink! Beautiful softness too! Sublime on black! Fav
November 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Just lovely!
November 21st, 2025  
Brigette ace
lovely Jo - nice focus and gentle bokeh
November 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very romantic
November 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact