Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1224
Whisper of pink fuschia~~~~
Enjoy your weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.sooc
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5104
photos
303
followers
233
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Latest from all albums
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
1224
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th November 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
leaf
,
pink
,
puddle
,
sooc
,
fuschia
,
floating
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
I love your title for this shot, Jo! It's perfect with your focus on that bit of pink! Beautiful softness too! Sublime on black! Fav
November 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Just lovely!
November 21st, 2025
Brigette
ace
lovely Jo - nice focus and gentle bokeh
November 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very romantic
November 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close