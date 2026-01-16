Previous
Ray~~~~ by ziggy77
Ray my brother, who has been in my thoughts of late, having lost him around this time several years ago. Taken as he turned around when we were visiting WA Australia.
~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Oh Jo, I'm sorry to read about your brother. This is a lovely shot of him, the focus makes the resulting bokeh ethereal and I love the light on him and his pose. It never leaves you, but is always more difficult around anniversaries. Hugs.
January 16th, 2026  
A lovely, gentle sort of portrait. Sorry for your loss.
January 16th, 2026  
A lovely photo for your memories.
January 16th, 2026  
