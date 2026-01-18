Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1225
Kingfisher dive~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5142
photos
297
followers
242
following
335% complete
View this month »
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Latest from all albums
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
1224
1225
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dive
,
kingfisher
,
wc-bf
Shutterbug
ace
It makes a beautiful abstract. I love the colors and the energy.
January 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close