Photo 1225
First crocuses~~~~
Hadn't noticed these until today. Just three almost read to open, Fingers crossed.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5
2
#2
NIKON D7100
27th January 2026 10:48am
sooc
raindrops
crocus
