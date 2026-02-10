Previous
Hellebore, ivy berries, flotsam~~~~~ by ziggy77
Hellebore, ivy berries, flotsam~~~~~

Still drifting, submerged, around the rain-filled wheelbarrow, joined by some ivy berries.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. crop only
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
