Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1225
Wood pigeon makeover~~~~~
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5163
photos
298
followers
244
following
335% complete
View this month »
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Latest from all albums
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
1224
1225
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th February 2026 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood-pigeon
,
wc-bf-makeover
Diana
ace
What a great idea and fabulous effect Jo, I might want to try that one day ;-)
February 11th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Lovely work
February 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close