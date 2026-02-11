Previous
Wood pigeon makeover~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1225

Wood pigeon makeover~~~~~

11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great idea and fabulous effect Jo, I might want to try that one day ;-)
February 11th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Lovely work
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact