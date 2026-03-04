Sign up
Previous
Photo 1228
Ivy berries ~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5184
photos
298
followers
245
following
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
Latest from all albums
3261
1226
3262
3263
1227
692
693
1228
22
3
1
#2
NIKON D7100
Public
View
garden
sooc
ivy-berries
Neil
ace
Beautiful capture
March 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
March 4th, 2026
Janice
ace
Lovely shallow DOF and colours.
March 4th, 2026
