Daffodil~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1228

Daffodil~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
ELFord 🇦🇺
So delightful
March 11th, 2026  
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
March 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
So pretty!
March 11th, 2026  
Barb ace
Very striking, especially when viewed against black!
March 11th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely.
March 11th, 2026  
