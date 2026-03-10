Sign up
Previous
Photo 1228
Daffodil~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
5
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5190
photos
297
followers
245
following
336% complete
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1227
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
1228
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th March 2026 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
,
sooc
ELFord 🇦🇺
So delightful
March 11th, 2026
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
March 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
So pretty!
March 11th, 2026
Barb
ace
Very striking, especially when viewed against black!
March 11th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely.
March 11th, 2026
