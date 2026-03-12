Sign up
Previous
Photo 1229
Daffodil~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th March 2026 6:00pm
Tags
daffodil
,
sooc
Liz Gooster
ace
Oh, I love the ‘twirly effect’ on this!
March 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very artsy!
March 12th, 2026
