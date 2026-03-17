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Photo 1230
Snowdrop
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. slight brighten only.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
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Beryl Lloyd
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Delightful - fav
March 17th, 2026
Janice
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Pretty soft colours, looks good on black.
March 17th, 2026
Lou Ann
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It’s lovely. I like the background too.
March 17th, 2026
Mags
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Such lovely detail and capture.
March 17th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
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It is even more beautiful on black!!
March 17th, 2026
Merrelyn
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Beautifully done, love the background.
March 17th, 2026
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