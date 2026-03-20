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Giant snowflakeSnowdrop floating~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1228

Giant snowflakeSnowdrop floating~~~~~

Hope you all have a lovely weekend.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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gloria jones ace
Lovely image
March 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful, dreamy capture, I have never seen one so open.
March 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
March 20th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
March 20th, 2026  
Liz Gooster ace
It does look like a big one! Love the soft textures
March 20th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
This is beautiful Jo. I love the soft background colours. I assume the flower is floating
March 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So, so lovely.
March 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
So dreamy fav
March 20th, 2026  
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