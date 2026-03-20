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Previous
Photo 1228
Giant snowflakeSnowdrop floating~~~~~
Hope you all have a lovely weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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18
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
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giant-snowflake-snowdrop
gloria jones
ace
Lovely image
March 20th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful, dreamy capture, I have never seen one so open.
March 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
March 20th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 20th, 2026
Liz Gooster
ace
It does look like a big one! Love the soft textures
March 20th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
This is beautiful Jo. I love the soft background colours. I assume the flower is floating
March 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So, so lovely.
March 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
So dreamy fav
March 20th, 2026
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