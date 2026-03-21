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Previous
Photo 1228
Wishy washy snowdrop~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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11
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3
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3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
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Agnes
ace
Beautiful
March 21st, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
artsy
March 21st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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This is lovely.
March 21st, 2026
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