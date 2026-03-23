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Droplets and Senetti~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1231

Droplets and Senetti~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. slight top crop only
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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